1958-2020 John Alfred Smith, 61, of Rock Springs, Wyoming died October 9. Following Cremation, A celebration of life will be conducted at 12:00 P.M., October 18, 2020, Santa Fe Southwestern Grill banquet room, 1635 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com
