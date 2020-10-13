John Alfred Smith
1958-2020 John Alfred Smith, 61, of Rock Springs, Wyoming died October 9. Following Cremation, A celebration of life will be conducted at 12:00 P.M., October 18, 2020, Santa Fe Southwestern Grill banquet room, 1635 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com

Service information

Oct 18
Celebration of Life
Sunday, October 18, 2020
12:00PM
Santa Fe Southwest Grill
1635 Elk Street
Rock Springs, WY 82901
