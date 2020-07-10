Roger David Smith

 

1954-2020 Roger David Smith, 65, of Green River, Wyoming died July 2. He worked as an Electrician for TATA Chemicals for 37 years until his retirement in 2018. Roger loved cars, motorcycles, and his friends that he worked with at the mine. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be left at www.foxfh.com

To plant a tree in memory of Roger Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.