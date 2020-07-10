1954-2020 Roger David Smith, 65, of Green River, Wyoming died July 2. He worked as an Electrician for TATA Chemicals for 37 years until his retirement in 2018. Roger loved cars, motorcycles, and his friends that he worked with at the mine. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be left at www.foxfh.com
