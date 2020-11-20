1949-2020 Robert E. Speck, 71, of Rock Springs died November 18. Mr. Speck was born May 25, 1949 in Collbran, Colorado; the son of Earl C. Speck and Joyce Jensen. Private Family Services will be conducted. Military Honors and Entombment will be held.
