ROCK SPRINGS — Steve Walter Gennett, 82, passed away Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at the Sage View Care Center in Rock Springs. He was a resident of Rock Springs for the past 11 years and a former resident of Charlevoix, Michigan.
Mr. Gennett was born on April 5, 1937, in Charlevoix, the son of Clifford Gannett and Margaret Gornell. Steve attended schools in Michigan and was a 1955 graduate of Charlevoix High School.
He married Suzanne Joyce Ostrum on July 8, 1967, in Charlevoix. She preceded him in death on April 26, 2019, in Rock Springs.
Mr. Gennett served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from 1960 to 1966 and was a member of the American Legion.
Steve worked as a machinist for JB Webb for many years.
He loved the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, UCF football and WYCO Baseball.
Survivors include his sons Dan Gennett of Rock Springs, Scott Wells of Portland, Oregon, and Richard Wells of Traverse City, Michigan; like a son Bernie Arguello of Rock Springs; daughters Deborah Peterson and husband Jon of Charlevoix and Carla DeSalvo of Rock Springs; sisters Genevieve of Charlevoix and Mary Lou Stahulak of Illinois; nine grandchildren Eric Wenzel and wife Britany, Nichole Wenzel, Tara Dill and husband Jeremy, Tonia Allmacher and husband Steve, Lizzie Peterson, Brian Wells, Rick Wells, Andrew Marsh, and Ivy Wells; 12 great-grandchildren Addysen Wenzel, Brecklynn Wenzel, Kellin Wenzel, Kamdyn Wenzel, Cole Dill, Ashlynn Dill, Lauren Dill, Anna Jones, Isabel Allmacher, Joshua Allmacher, Oliver Allmacher and Leo Wells; and several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Gennett was preceded in death by his parents, wife, four brothers, and one sister.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk St., Rock Springs. Military honors and interment will be in the Rest Haven Memorial Gardens. Friends may call at the Vase Chapel one hour prior to services. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.
“A special thanks to Vase for the past two years you have personally been there for us through each loss we have had -- you are in our hearts. Thank you, also to Sage View Care Center; your staff was amazing. Thank you for the loving care and support we received. Out man was especially loved. Thank you,” the family said.
