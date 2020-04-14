ROCK SPRINGS — Steven Alan Spence, 67, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away at his home.
He was born on September 2, 1952 in Jacksonville, Florida, the son of Robert Lee and Evelyn J. Slote Spence.
Steven attended schools in Rock Springs and was a 1970 graduate of Rock Springs High School.
He was a United States Navy Veteran of the Vietnam Era and served from March 1970 until September of 1978 at which time he received his honorable discharge. He was on the USS Theodore Roosevelt which was a nuclear submarine.
Steve was employed as a journeyman electrician for Rocky Mountain Power and retired on January 1, 2010 after 30 years of service.
His interests included hunting, fishing, camping, riding his motorcycle and playing video games.
Survivors include his mother Evelyn J. Spence of Walla Walla, Washington; five daughters: Pamela Pippen and husband Allen of Allen, Texas, Kate Bowles of Westminster, Colorado, Jamie Applegate and husband George Jr. of Rock Springs, Stephanie Klopfenstein and husband Tyrone of Mountain View, Wyoming, and Allyson Gradert and husband Travis of Green River, Wyoming; one sister: Linda Malkuch and husband Ken of Walla Walla, Washington; thirteen grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, one uncle, several cousins, nephews and nieces including Dr. Tammy Robertson and Dr. Doug Callahan both of Coeur d' Alene, Idaho.
He was preceded in death by his father Robert Lee Spence, grandson Clay Isbelle and great niece Evelyn Porter.
Cremation will take place and there will be no services at his request.
Condolences may be left at vasefuneralhomes@yahoo.com.
