PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — Steven Dee Hunter, 75, passed away peacefully on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, from complications of pneumonia.
He was born on May 11, 1944, to Jay Graff and Virginia Hansen (Hunter) and later adopted by Dee R Hunter. He was the oldest of three boys.
Steve was a star athlete and graduate from American Fork High School. He was blessed with two sons, Wade and Clay, from his first marriage. He was blessed again the day he met his eternal companion, Connie Fugal and her baby son, Kurt.
Steve was the smartest trench digging, sports announcing, truck driving worker that ever lived. The life he provided for his family was more than he ever realized. He definitely had the gift of gab and an uncanny ability to connect with people and make lifelong friends.
His loves in life were the Yankees, his daughters Brooke and Nicki, and a cold Coca-Cola ... probably in that order. He also enjoyed fishing, playing golf, NASCAR, reading the Sunday comics, hot rods and visiting with friends.
His love for the gospel was deep and personal which proved evident when he and Connie served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in upstate New York. He loved his family more than anything. If he could have stayed here on earth it would be for his grandkids! When he talked about them, actually when he talked about anything, his chin would quiver and he would fight away the tears. He was a giant of a man with the most tender heart!
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother Dale (Evelyn) Hunter.
He is survived by his wife Connie; children Wade Ryan (Carolee), Clay Hunter (Lisa), Kurt Hunter (Julie), Brooke Hunsaker (Brian) and Nicole Burton (Bryce); brother Lynn Hunter (Diane); 19 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and the entire Yankee lineup.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at the North Field Chapel, 408 W. 1300 N., Pleasant Grove, Utah. The viewing will be from 10-11:30 a.m. and service will start at noon Burial will be in the American Fork Cemetery.
