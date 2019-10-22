ROCK SPRINGS -- Steven Susich, 85, passed away peacefully Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at his home in Rock Springs, surrounded by his loving family.
Steve was born on Aug. 20, 1934 in Mrkopalj, Yugoslavia, the son of Felix Susich and Regina Tadevich. He attended schools and served in the military in Yugoslavia.
Steve married Dragica Bucar on June 15, 1959, in Delnice, Yugoslavia. In 1967, he brought his wife and daughters to the United States.
Steve was employed at Eric's & Downtown Body Shop and was known as one of the best auto body repairman.
He was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community.
Steve enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and listening to music. He most especially enjoyed spending time with his family and animals.
Survivors include his wife Dragica Susich; daughters Yvonne Makar and husband Charlie and Marianne Schaedler and fiancé Chris Kaufmann of Woodland Hills, California; grandchildren Stefane Sarcletti and Jerod Sarcletti and fiancée Anna Hower; and sister Tilda Porenta of Rock Springs.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers; Felix, Dominic and Viktor; sister; Vida; and many furry friends.
