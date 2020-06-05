Tammie Ann (Griffith) Stevens-Laib 1963-2020 Tammie was born in Casper, Wyoming, to Karen Cox and Timothy Griffith in June of 1963. She resided in Casper until her early 20's when she got married and began to move around the country for her spouse's career. She has lived in Parachute, Colorado; Salt Lake City, Utah; Farmington, New Mexico; Mitchell, South Dakota; for the last 19 years she resided in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She worked as a bar manager in her early 20s and a restaurant manager in her early 30s, and then spent much of her adulthood being a mother. Tammie was a lover at her core. She loved her animals, music, a good home cooked meal, Pepsi with a little bit of ice, dancing, and singing as well. Mostly she loved her three children and was a very proud mother. Tammie is survived by her 3 children, Tyler James Harris, 34, of Grand Junction, CO; Austin Lee Stevens, 27, of Rock Springs, WY; Hanna Kristianna Stevens, 24, of Rock Springs, WY. Her mother Karen Apostolos of Casper, WY; brother, Benjamin Griffith of Casper, WY; husband Harlan Laib of Rock Springs, WY. A celebration of life will be held for Tammie on June 11th, 2020, at 1:00pm at Bustards Funeral Home, 600 CY Avenue, Casper, WY, 82601. 307-234-7123.
