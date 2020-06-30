Edith Louise Stout
1928-2020 Edith Louise Stout, 92, of Farson, Wyoming died June 26. Graveside services and inurnment will be conducted at 10:00 A.M., Friday, July 3, 2020. Masks and social distancing are encouraged. The family of Edith Louise Stout respectfully requests donations be made in her memory to the Eden Valley Improvement District, P.O. Box 344, Farson, Wyoming 82932.

