ROCK SPRINGS — Stratton Jay Bruderer died on July 9, 2019 in Rock Springs.
He was born on March 16, 2003, in Afton, Wyoming. He is the youngest of four children born to Bradley and Suzzette Howell Bruderer.
Please join his family in a celebration of Stratton’s life from 6-8 p.m. Friday, July 12 at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs.
All are welcome to attend the funeral services at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 13 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 2055 Edgar Street, Rock Springs. A viewing will be from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at the church prior to the services.
Internment will take place at the Afton Cemetery in Afton, Wyoming, at 3:30 p.m.
Condolences for the family can be left by going to www.foxfh.com.
