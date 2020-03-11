ROCK SPRINGS -- Susan A. Soto, 68, of Rock Springs passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at her home.
She was born Dec. 22, 1951, in Gibson City, Illinois, the daughter of Ernest E. and Rosie A. Folkers Brewer.
Susan enjoyed knitting and crocheting.
Survivors include her sons Franklin E. Edwards 3rd and wife Torie of Washington, Robert W. Edwards of California, and Clint W. Edwards of Rock Springs; and grandchildren Frank E. Edwards IV, Antoney Edwards and Samuel Edwards.
She was preceded in death by her parents Ernest and Rosie Brewer; and sister Marliane Brewer.
Cremation has taken place and private family services will be hosted at a later date. Condolences for family can be left at www.foxfh.com.
