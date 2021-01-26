Deryl Sweat 1943-2021 Deryl J. Sweat, 77, passed away peacefully in Sun City, AZ on January 1, 2021 after a brief illness. Deryl was born in Heber City, UT to Otis and Ora Holland Sweat. He is survived by his wife, Kathy Sweat, daughters Amy Sweat (Troy) and Jennifer Sweat Moss (Bryan); his bonus children Brian Kerutis (Cynthia), Michael Kerutis (LeAnn), Tia Blanchard Sweat, Josh Kerutis; Kathy's children Brett Hale (Melody), Bryan Hale (Laura), Cory Hale (Stephanie); his sisters, his brother, many cousins, nieces and nephews; and his grandchildren and great-grandchilden. Deryl and his family moved to Rock Springs WY in 1977 and purchased the local Ford Dealership which became Rock Springs Ford Lincoln Mercury Nissan. He was well-known within the Wyoming community for his involvement with the Red Desert Roundup Rodeo Committee and the County Fairgrounds, and the Eden Valley arena. Deryl was a man amongst men who never met a stranger. He will be missed very much. It was a good ride, Cowboy! Happy trails until we see you again. Please visit https://www.sweetwaternow.com for full obituary and to leave condolences. The family requests photos/stories of Deryl be sent to NoHassleNoSweat@outlook.com
