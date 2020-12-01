1954-2020 Mark Anthony Sweets, 66, of Rock Springs died November 22. Cremation will take place. Due to restrictions of large gatherings by the Covid-19 pandemic, a celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date Condolences may be left at www.foxfh.com
