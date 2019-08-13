ROCK SPRINGS — Sylvia M. Aldred, 81, died Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. She was a resident of Rock Springs for the past 50 years and a former resident of Utah.
Ms. Aldred was born on May 4, 1938 in Pueblo, Colorado; the daughter of Leon Shepard and Sadie Naranjo.
Ms. Aldred married Robert F. Aldred on Nov. 24, 1955 in Springville. He preceded her in death on May 11, 1987, in Rock Springs. She later married Lawrence L. Fanelli on Aug. 5, 2017, in Rock Springs. He preceded her in death on January 16, 2018, in Boulder City, Nevada.
Cremation will take place. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.
