1973-2020 Nicholas Franklin Tabler, 47, of Rock Springs, Wyoming died October 22. Following Cremation, Memorial services will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com
