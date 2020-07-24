Valda Madge Tafoya
1936-2020 Valda Madge Tafoya, 84, of Rock Springs died July 20. Cremation has taken place and the family of Valda Madge Tafoya respectfully requests donations be made in her memory to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway, Suite 22, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901. Services will be held at a later date. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhome.com

