ROCK SPRINGS — Tamela Kay Moyer, 60, of Rock Springs passed away on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at the Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City. A longtime resident of Rock Springs, Tammy died following a brief illness.
She was born on July 16, 1959, in Rawlins, the daughter of Charley Winter and Joyce Sullivan Macy.
Tammy attended schools in Rock Springs and graduated from the Rock Springs High School with the Class of 1977. While in high school, she was a cheerleader and a member of National Honor Society. Tammy attended and graduated from Western Wyoming Community College with an associate degree in accounting in 1979. She also attended and graduated from the University of Wyoming and graduated in 1982 and earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting.
Tammy was employed at the radio station and for Infinity Power and Control for many years as an accounting manager.
She was a member of United Methodist Church.
Her interests included working, square-dancing, bowling and spending time with her family. She was also an avid reader.
Survivors include her father Charley Winter of Rock Springs; daughter Crystal Moyer and fiancé Adolfo Martinez of Rock Springs; two brothers Keith Macy and Kent Macy, both of Rock Springs; five sisters Linda Gustafson and husband Carl of El Cajon, California, Tammy Surline and husband Pat, Rhonda Friel and husband Brian, Shawnda Macy and Tena Macy, all of Rock Springs; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother Joyce Macy; stepfather Bob Macy; stepmother Judy Winter; brothers Chris Macy and a brother in infancy; one nephew Levi Zanetti; and her aunt Sharon Sullivan.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at the First United Methodist Church, 1515 Edgar St., Rock Springs. Interment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Friends may call at the church one hour prior to services. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.
