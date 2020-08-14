1922-2020 Joyce Taylor, 98, of Midvale, UT died August 8. Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 14, at the Lyman Stake Center in Urie, WY at 11:00 am. Public viewing is 10:00-10:45 am. Interment will be in the Fort Bridger Cemetery.
To send flowers to the family of Joyce Taylor, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.