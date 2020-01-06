ROCK SPRINGS -- Teofilo "Tuffy" Romero, 75, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family. He was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming for 75 years.
He was born on Dec. 8, 1944, in Taos, New Mexico, the son of Jose Romero and Rosana Mondragon Romero. Tuffy attended schools in Rock Springs.
He married Bernice Fernandez Romero in Rock Springs on Nov. 14, 1970.
Mr. Romero served in the Army National Guard.
He worked as a certified mechanic for TATA Chemical for 35 years. He retired in 2005.
Tuffy enjoyed his life, his interests were spending time with his family, camping at New Fork, teaching his children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews how to fish and camp, shooting pool, gambling, going on Wendover trips, traveling, watching old country Westerns, wrestling and football.
Survivors include his wife Bernice of Rock Springs; daughters Diana Romero and Tammy Schirmer and husband Jeremiah, all of Rock Springs; sisters Connie Ruiz and husband Phil, Cheryl Mcneill and husband Mark and Debbie Landeros, all of Rock Springs, Bertha Romero of Aurora, Colorado, and Julia Cisneros of Cheyenne; grandchildren Brianna Romero, Dylan Romero and wife Kassandra, and Jordan Schirmer; great-grandchildren Lincoln Kirkbride and the newest in the making Omen Teofilo Romero; the Fernandez family; and several aunts, cousins, nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Phillip "Hobbs" Romero; Timmy Romero; Geneva Pinkston; Carmen Romero; and several nephews.
Following cremation, a celebration of life will be hosted at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Rock Springs Young at Heart, 2400 Reagan Ave., Rock Springs. The family of Teofilo "Tuffy" Romero respectfully suggests that donations in his memory be made to Cowboy's Against Cancer, 1893 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.
