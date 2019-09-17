ROCK SPRINGS — Thomas George Anderson, 59, of Rock Springs passed away in the early morning hours of Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at the Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Tommy was born July 29, 1960, in the U.S. Naval Hospital at Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, California, the son of George H. and Violet I. Lorincz Anderson.
He grew up in the Bay area spending most of his early years in San Leandro, California. At the age of 8 he was baptized into The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Tommy enlisted in the U.S. Army. He received most of his training in Fort Lee, Virginia. He worked hard during this time to earn his high school diploma. He was then stationed in Bremen, northern Germany, where he served the remainder of his time before being honorably discharged.
Tommy later returned to northern California, where he gained experience in a number of fields including electrical apprentice, route driver, sales rep, warehouse manager and pit crew transporter for Union Pacific Railroad.
Tommy married Linda Brough on April 6, 2011 in Rock Springs.
He enjoyed cooking and was well known for his Hungarian heritage dishes, golfing, animals, rock music, concerts, bowling, riding his Arctic Cat, traveling and camping.
Survivors include his spouse Linda Brough of Rock Springs; son Bradley Whiteside and companion Jess of Sebastapol, California three stepchildren Rebekah Rice and husband Eric of Layton, Utah, and Lauren Hamm and husband Riley and Jared Brough and wife Krysten, all of Rock Springs; eight grandchildren Kyson, Evelyn, Claire, Greyson, Cohen, Dallon, Emmitt, and Kaleb; and brothers Joe Anderson and wife Debbie of Niceville, Florida, and Robert Anderson of Raleigh, North Carolina.
He was preceded in death by his parents George and Violet Anderson.
Funeral services will be held at noon Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Stake Center, 2055 Edgar St., Rock Springs, where friends may call one hour prior to the services at the church. Inurnment will take place in the Memorial Gardens Cemetery at Concord, California, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to be made to a charity of your choice. Condolences for family can be left by going to www.foxfh.com.
