LARAMIE -- Col. Thomas Joseph Lebar, U.S. Air Force retired, 81, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at his home in Laramie.
Tom was born in Rock Springs, where he was raised along with his brothers Jack and Bill. Always passionate about airplanes and flying, Tom served 30 years in the USAF as a pilot of the B-52, B-47, and FB111 before retiring in 1988. His honors include the Distinguished Flying Cross with three Oak Leaf Clusters, Air Medal with 18 devices, Combat Readiness Medal with three Oak Leaf Clusters, Vietnam Service Medal with four Bronze Stars, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with device, and Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal. He completed seven tours of duty during the Vietnam War, flying 360 combat missions.
Tom loved spending time with his family, Wyoming’s wide-open spaces and mountains, cooking, building model airplanes, and discussing politics.
Tom was predeceased by his parents John and Leda Lebar.
He is survived by his loving wife Janie Stewart Lebar and their daughter Beth Lebar; son Kip Lebar and wife Laurie Lebar of Greenland, New Hampshire; daughter Jill Lebar and husband Mitch Bucciarelli of Pownal, Vermont; grandchildren Elizabeth Lebar, Rebecca Lebar and William Lebar; and the mother of Kip and Jill, Bonnie Nelson.
Tom will be deeply missed by his family and friends. A memorial service with be held at 2p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at the Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home in Laramie with military honors. The family would like to invite all military service veterans, members, and pilots to help send Tom on his last flight. A celebration of Life gathering will be held for Tom in early summer in his beloved Wind River Mountains in western Wyoming. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to National Museum of the U.S. Air Force at afmuseum.com/donations. Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
