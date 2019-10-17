RIVERTON -- No services are scheduled for former Riverton resident Thomas “Tom” Allen Gilkey, 69, who died on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Riverton. Cremation has taken place.
Tom was born on Sept. 4, 1950, in Hot Springs, South Dakota, the son of Roy and Helen (Bailey) Gilkey.
Tom worked as an electrician for IBEW Local 322 in Casper. He lived the last 12 years in Rock Springs.
Mr. Gilkey enjoyed skiing, gambling and football and also was a member of the Eagles Club in Rock Springs.
Survivors include his son Jeremy Gilkey; longtime companion Peggy Lund; stepchildren Robert Chancellor, Kevin Duncan, Tonya Olson and Tina Chancellor; brother Jerry Gilkey; 10 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; former wife Jean Gilkey; brother Richard Gilkey; and maternal grandparents Leola and O.J. Bailey.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.TheDavisFuneralHome.com.
