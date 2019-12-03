ROCK SPRINGS -- Tillie Mullen, 90, passed away Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at the Sage View Care Center in Rock Springs, surrounded by her loving family. She was a longtime resident of Rock Springs
She was born on April 13, 1929, in Dunn County, North Dakota, the daughter of George and Barbara Schmidt. Tillie attended schools in Dickinson, North Dakota. She earned her L.P.N. in Montana, and earned copious amounts of respect throughout her career. Sassy Tillie was witty, and often left others wondering what she was going to say next.
She married Robert L. Mullen. They had four children and later divorced.
Tillie was employed at Sage View Care Center for many years as a L.P.N.
She was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community and had a strong faith in Christ.
Her interests included spending time with her family, she loved all children and enjoyed babysitting, and she was a very independent and strong woman who was the rock of her family. She also enjoyed feeding and listening to the birds, working crossword puzzles, knitting, sewing, crocheting, watching football and was an avid Professional Bull Riding (PBR) fan.
Survivors include her sons Thomas L. Mullen and wife Debbie of Rock Springs and John R. Mullen and wife Stephanie of Boulder; daughter Jane Marie Williams and husband Jay of Rock Springs; brothers Andrew Schmidt and wife Joan of Dickinson and twins Matt Schmidt and wife Maria of South Dakota and George Schmidt and wife Elizabeth of Texas; sister Genevieve Rice and husband George of Montana; grandchildren Nicole Patterson, Michael Bertagnolli, Valerie Mitchell, Katie Bertagnolli, Tyler Mullen, Cody Mullen and Jack Houghtaling; 10 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; former husband Robert Mullen; daughter Mary Bertagnolli; grandson Joe Phillips; brothers Raymond, Florian, Jerome, and Phillip; and sisters Marian, Magdalene, and Rose.
Cremation will take place and a celebration of her life will be announced at a later date. The family of Tillie Mullen respectfully suggests that donations in her memory be made to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway St. No. 220, Rock Springs, WY 82935; or Respite Care, 333 Broadway St. Suite 210, Rock Springs, WY 82901. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.
