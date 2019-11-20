ROCK SPRINGS -- Tina Dudic, 54, of Rock Springs, passed away Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at her home after losing her battle with cancer after four years.
She was born Aug. 28, 1965, in Rock Springs, the daughter of Dale Dudic and Joyce Stephens Logan. Tina attended schools in Rock Springs and graduated from Rock Springs High School.
She was a fitness instructor at the Rock Springs Family Recreational Center. She was a member of the Ordinary Faith in Rock Springs.
Tina enjoyed spending time with her kids, horseback riding, fitness and making jewelry.
Survivors include son Kaden of Rock Springs; daughter Kylie Philpott of Rock Springs; stepsons Mark Kronfuss of Cody and Aaron Kronfuss of Lander; and grandchildren Kailyn Rodenbaugh, Oliver and Olivia Kronfuss, and Maezie Kronfuss.
She was preceded in death by her parents Joyce Logan and Dale Dudic; and stepfather Floyd Logan.
A celebration of life will be hosted at 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Rock Springs Young at Heart, 2400 Reagan Ave., Rock Springs. Condolences for family can be left at www.foxfh.com.
