1939-2020 Harold "Butch" Tomjack, 80, of Rock Springs, Wyoming died July 10. A celebration of life will be conducted at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the Church of Holy Communion Episcopal Church, corner of 2nd & B Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Military Honors with graveside services and entombment will be held in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.
+1
Most Popular
Articles
- Confederate flags in Wyoming. Why?
- Man dies in crash north of Pinedale
- Ciner expansion project proposal moves forward
- After nearly a year overseas, 115th Field Artillery Brigade returns home
- School district preparing for in-person instruction
- UPDATED: Walmart, Smith's to require customers to wear masks at all their stores
- Sweetwater County adds its first COVID-19 death to state total
- Sweetwater County adds its second COVID death to state total
- Arrest Report July 15
- State employees to see furloughs, reductions in force due to budget shortfalls
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Calendar
-
Jul 18
-
Jul 18
-
Jul 18
-
Jul 18
-
Jul 18
-
Jul 20
-
Jul 21
-
Jul 21
-
Jul 21
-
Jul 21
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.