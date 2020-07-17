Harold "Butch" Tomjack
1939-2020 Harold "Butch" Tomjack, 80, of Rock Springs, Wyoming died July 10. A celebration of life will be conducted at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the Church of Holy Communion Episcopal Church, corner of 2nd & B Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Military Honors with graveside services and entombment will be held in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

