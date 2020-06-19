1936-2020 Robert Trujillo, 83, of Green River died June 15. Funeral Services will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Monday, June 22, 2020 at the Fraternal Order of Eagles #2350, 88 N 2nd East Street, Green River, Wyoming. Interment will be in Riverview Cemetery. Friends may call at the Eagles one hour prior to services. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com
