Christine "Chris" Louise Tyler

 

1960-2020 Christine "Chris" Louise Tyler, 60, of Rock Springs, Wyoming died November 6. Mrs. Tyler was born May 4, 1960 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the daughter of James Mehle and Joyce Lucas Mehle. Following Cremation, no services will be conducted at her request. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com

