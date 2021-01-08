Mary Louise (Mary Lou) Unguren 1930-2020 Mary Louise (MaryLou) Unguren passed away December 25, 2020 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County following a brief illness. She was born on May 21, 1930, the oldest daughter of Rudolph and Louise (Shuster) Anselmi. She attended schools in Rock Springs and graduated as valedictorian with the Rock Springs High School class of 1948. After high school she attend the University of Wyoming where she studied business and was affiliated with the Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority. MaryLou then returned to Rock Springs where she was the bookkeeper for the Miner's Mercantile Company; a department store founded by her paternal grandfather, Joseph Anselmi, and managed by her father. She was also the bookkeeper for her uncle's company, Huntley Construction. From 1953 through 1964 she had a radio program on KVRS radio titled, "Mid-Evening Serenade." This was several years before television came to our area and so it was very popular and people in the community would tune in weekly to listen. She also moderated other radio programs. When TV came to Rock Springs, she moderated a bingo show over the local TV outlet. MaryLou Anselmi and John Unguren were married at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church on October 17, 1964 in Rock Springs, and he preceded her in death on May 7, 2012. They were married for 48 years. She had three children, Rudy; Rachele; and Gina. Her children and family were the light of her life and she never missed a moment to show her commitment, support, encouragement, and love for them. She was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community. She worked as an election judge, sat on the Sweetwater County Library Board, the Rock Springs Library Board, was a member of the Sweetwater County Historical Society, and the Tyrolean Trentini Club of Wyoming Women's Club of Rock Springs, and Democratic Women's Club. After her children were grown, she worked for the Sweetwater County Clerk in the elections department until her retirement at the age of 73. During this time, she made many friends and memories. MaryLou loved history, especially about Wyoming and Sweetwater County. She spent countless hours sharing stories with her family, researching, gathering family chronicles, and putting them into books that will be cherished forever. One of her favorite hobbies was reading and when she wasn't working or raising children, you would always see her enjoying a good book. She loved being a Nona and spent as much time as she could with her grandchildren. MaryLou made an impact on every life she touched and she will be greatly missed. She is survived by her two daughters, Rachele Unguren-Allen and husband Stephen of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Gina Harvey of Green River, Wyoming; one sister, Lynn Lockhart of Casper, Wyoming, 6 grandchildren; Katherine Allen; Caroline Allen; Nicholas Allen; Patrick Harvey; William Harvey; Thomas Harvey and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, one sister, Jeri Kirk; one son, Rudolph (Rudy) Unguren; and her husband, John Unguren. The family respectfully requests donations in MaryLou's memory be made to Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Rock Springs Library, and the Rock Springs Historical Museum. A Mass of Christian Burial was conducted at 10:00 A.M. Thursday, December 31, 2020 at Our Lady Of Sorrows Catholic Church, 116 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. A Vigil Service with Rosary was recited at 7:00 P.M. Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at the Church. Interment was held in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Condolences may be left a www.vasefuneralhomes.com
+1
Most Popular
Articles
- Choose a word for 2021
- Coal producers could see short-lived respite
- Arrest Report Jan. 2: More DWUIs lead to holiday arrests
- Nonviolent protest leads to lockdown of Wyoming Capitol
- Arrest Report Jan. 3: One warrant arrest
- Wyoming Republicans condemn storming of Capitol
- Arrest Report Jan. 4: RS and GR residents arrested
- Sweetwater County had highest number of new COVID-19 cases Saturday
- Outdoor company moves to Wyoming during pandemic
- State ends year with 33 more deaths tied to COVID, drop in active cases
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.