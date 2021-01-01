Mary Louise (MaryLou) Unguren
1930-2020 Mary Louise (MaryLou) Unguren, 90, of Rock Springs died December 25. at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County following a brief illness. Mass of Christian burial, 10:00am, December 31, Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 116 Broadway Street, Rock Springs. Vigil with Rosary, 7:00pm, Wednesday, December 30, at the Church. Interment in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Masks/Social Distancing Required.

