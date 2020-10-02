1962-2020 Robin S. Vesco, 58, of Green River, Wyoming died September 27. Cremation has taken place. A Private Rosary and Mass will be held October 6, 10:00 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church and inurnment will be conducted at 12:00 p.m. at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Friends are welcome but masks and social distancing are required.
