ROCK SPRINGS – Services have been set for Vincent E. Kennis. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 am Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at the SS Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church, 633 Bridger Ave., Rock Springs. Inurnment with military honors will take place at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to the charity of your choice.
Condolences for family can be left at www.foxfh.com.
Mr. Kennis, 77, of Rock Springs died Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at the Rocky Mountain Care Center in West Valley, Utah.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.