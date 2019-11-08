ROCK SPRINGS -- Vincent E. Kennis, 77, of Rock Springs passed away Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at the Rocky Mountain Care Center in West Valley, Utah.
He was born July 21, 1942 in Centerville, Iowa, the son of Alfonse and Victoria Walag Kennis. He served in the U.S. Army.
Vincent married Trudy Burgermeister on June 18, 1965 in Munic, Germany.
He was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community.
Vincent enjoyed camping, traveling watching sports and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife Trudy Kennis of Rock Springs; sons Steve and Marc Kennis, both of Rock Springs; daughter Chris Kennis of Arkansas; and grandchildren Kevin, Brian, Alec, Tylor and Andrea Kennis.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother and two sisters.
Private family services will be hosted at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests people make a donation to the charity of their choice. Condolences for family can be left at www.foxfh.com.
