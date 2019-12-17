SUPERIOR -- Virginia Louise Georgis died Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in Pueblo, Colorado.
She was born July 31, 1918, in Superior to John Dorick Menghini and Rose Stefli Menghini.
She had been a resident of Pueblo West, Colorado, since 2008.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters Edith Zanoni and Josephine Lenzotti; and her brother Fred Menghini.
Virginia is survived by her son Dr. James Georgis and Sharon; grandchildren, John and Liz Georgis, Genova and Markus Ritsch; and great-grandchildren Colter and Nikki Ritsch and Alaini Ritsch.
Virginia will be entombed in the Fairmount Mausoleum in Denver. Online condolences can be found at DavisMortuary.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.