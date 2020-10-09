Marie Anne Walker 1942-2016 Marie Ann Walker died on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at her home in Lyman. Marie was born November 11, 1942 in Rock Springs, WY to Frank and Mary (Bozner) Zupence. She graduated from Rock Springs High School class of 1961. She married Wesley Walker not one but twice; first on September 1 then again September 10, 1961, in San Diego, California. She was a faithful member of St. Helens Catholic Church in Ft. Bridger, WY. She was an avid collector of many things and loved rock hunting; but her family always came first. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Frank (Sonny) Zupence, Jr. and Fred Zupence. Marie is survived by her husband Wesley Walker, sister Elizabeth Coet; children Merrill (Lynn), Meloni (Jay) and Sean (Joni); 14 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren. In honor of Marie, services will be held at St. Helen's Catholic Church in Ft. Bridger. A Rosary will be prayed Thursday, October 1, at 6:00 pm. Funeral Mass will be Friday, October 2, at 10:00 am. Interment will follow in the Ft. Bridger Cemetery. To express condolences to the family please visit www.crandallfhevanston.com 10:00 AM Friday, October 2, 2020 at St Helens Catholic Church in Fort Bridger, Wyoming
