Ron Walker 1960-2020 Ron Walker, 60, passed away on Friday, December 11, 2020 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County surrounded by his family following a lengthy illness. He was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs. Ron was born in Rock Springs on May 12, 1960, the son of Ronald J. Walker and Judy Cottrell. He attending schools in Rock Springs and graduated from Rock Springs High School in 1978. Ron married Tammy Bucho on August 13, 1983. He worked for Mountain Fuel/Questar from 1982 until his retirement in 2016. His interests included spending time with his family, hunting fishing, gardening, watching sports and collecting knives. Ron will be remembered for his jokes, sense of humor and quick wit. He is survived by his wife Tammy, son Jared and wife Annie, his dog Murphy and grand dog Beau, three sisters Shawna Ortega and husband Tom of Rock Springs, Debbie Walker of Bremerton, Washington, Cheryl Walker of Riverton, Wyoming and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents Ronald and Mary Walker and Harry and Elsie Cottrell. The family respectfully requests that donations in Ron's memory be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society at https://www.nationalmssociety.org/Donate. When donating, please request that the donation acknowledgement be sent to Tammy Walker, 1029 Cypress Circle, Rock Springs, WY 82901. Cremation will take place and services will be held at a later date.

