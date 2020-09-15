1942-2020 William S. "Bill" Ward, 78, of Green River, Wyoming died September 9. Following cremation, there will be no services at his request. The family respectfully requests donations in Bill's memory be made to Mission at Castle Rock, 1445 Uinta Drive, Green River, Wyoming. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com
