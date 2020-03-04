RIVERTON -- Wayne Douglas Pilling, 85, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, in Riverton. There will be a viewing from 1:30-2:15 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the Davis Funeral Home in Riverton with graveside services at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Mountain View Cemetery.
Wayne was born in Price, Utah, on July 29, 1934, the son of Mason Cleon Pilling and Laura Jensine Grundvig.
He was a retired MSHA mine inspector in the state of Wyoming. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
He loved hunting, fishing, camping, playing the guitar, and most of all spending time with family.
He was survived by his wife Carol Pilling; daughter Jeanette Crandall (Chet) of Albuquerque, New Mexico; son Steve Pilling (Kathy) of Garland, Utah; 10 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his son Douglas Wayne Pilling; grandson Challis Cody Crandall; and granddaughter Stacy Lynn Pilling.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.TheDavisFuneralHome.com. Services are under the direction of the Davis Funeral Home.
