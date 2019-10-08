ROCK SPRINGS -- Wayne Howard Stevenson, 86, passed away Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at his home in Rock Springs. He was a resident of Rock Springs for the past 54 years and a former resident of Evanston.
Mr. Stevenson was born on Aug. 20, 1933, in Evanston, the son of Moroni John Stevenson and Jenette Bernice Owens. He attended schools in Evanston and was a 1951 graduate of Evanston High School.
Mr. Stevenson served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
He worked as a measurement specialist for BP Amoco for 15 years until his retirement in 1994.
Mr. Stevenson enjoyed spending time with family and friends, woodworking, bowling, hunting, fishing, and watching sports. He also loved spending time with his dogs.
Survivors include his sons David Wayne Stevenson and Dina and Timothy Jean Stevenson and Holly, all of Rock Springs; daughter Tinette Leann Angelovic and Larry of Rock Springs; grandchildren Olivia Stevenson Vigneaux, Jennifer Angelovic Allen, Adam "A.J." Angelovic, Kaycee Stevenson, and Destry Stevenson; great-grandchildren Talynn Angelovic, Kaden Allen, Hailey Angelovic and Daxton Angelovic; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, parents, sister, brother, niece and nephew.
Following cremation, a celebration of life will be conducted at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at the Santa Fe Restaurant, 1635 Elk St., Rock Springs. Friends may call at Santa Fe one hour prior to services. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.