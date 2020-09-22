Gayle Webb

 

1953-2020 Gayle Webb, 67, of Rock Springs died September 17. She was born on May 19, 1953 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the daughter of Stanley Kamenski and Elsie Jereb. Cremation will take place and private family services will be conducted. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com

To plant a tree in memory of Gayle Webb as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

