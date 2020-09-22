1953-2020 Gayle Webb, 67, of Rock Springs died September 17. She was born on May 19, 1953 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the daughter of Stanley Kamenski and Elsie Jereb. Cremation will take place and private family services will be conducted. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com
Most Popular
Articles
- Rock Springs resident to share experience as family member of murder victims
- Bear found near Rock Springs euthanized
- Arrest Report Sept. 20
- Coalition discusses phase two of proposed industrial park
- Arrest Report Sept. 19
- Senior Tigers receive their due
- Arrest Report Sept. 18
- Arrest Report Sept. 21
- Arrest Report August 27
- Arrest Report Sept. 16
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.