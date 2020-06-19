1937-2020 Robert L. Welsh, 82, of Cheyenne died April 23. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
