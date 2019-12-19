ROCK SPRINGS -- Whitney Nicole Sewell, 29, of Rock Springs died Monday, December 16, 2019, at her home.
She was born January 27, 1990, in Rock Springs, the daughter of David Maher Jr., Courtney Beaver, David Halstead, and mothers Nicole Halstead and Daniela Beaver.
Whitney married Hunter Sewell on October 7, 2017, in Rock Springs. He accompanied her in death on Dec. 16, 2019, in Rock Springs.
A celebration of life will be hosted at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs. A combined celebration of life for Whitney and Hunter will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday at Santa Fe Southwest Grill, 1635 Elk St., Rock Springs. Family request that flowers be sent to Fox Funeral Home. If you have any photos to share, please bring them to display at the funeral home. Condolences for family can be left at www.foxfh.com.
