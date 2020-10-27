1951-2020 George A. Whittecar, 69, of Evanston died October 22. Mr. Whittecar was born March 28, 1951 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the son of Roy Whittecar and Augusta Kretz. Following Cremation, memorial services will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 632 Twin Ridge Avenue, Evanston, Wyoming.
