PINEDALE -- Willard Lynn Roberts, 77, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at the Pinedale medical center.
Lynn was born May 27, 1942, in Montpellier, Idaho, to parents Russel and Donnetta Roberts. He was the oldest of four boys. His brothers are Boyd Roberts (deceased), and Ron Roberts and Chad Roberts both of Cokeville.
He graduated from Cokeville High School and was heavily involved in the community. He had various roles during this time; he was a star athlete wining many honors as well as a highlight member of the school’s choir and band. He was part of the team that brought Cokeville its own downhill skiing area.
Lynn married his high school sweetheart, Shirley (Nicholls) Roberts, shortly after graduating, and they remained married for their adult lives. He took a job in Kemmerer working underground in a hard rock mine until he injured his back in a serious fall. Always a fighter, he went on to earn an electrical technician certificate and began working for Mountain Bell, finishing his career with Anadarko Petroleum.
They had two children, Richard Roberts of Pinedale and Kymberly Kalivas with husband Paul of Edmond, Oklahoma; and grandchildren Colt Kalivas of Oklahoma and Taylor Kalivas of Rock Springs. The grandchildren were a source of pride, and he enjoyed lavishing his affection on them as they grew up.
The son a rancher, he loved the outdoors He and would spend many hours in the field hunting, guiding, trapping or creating adventures. He would work as a sheep herder during the summer months from the time he was old enough to do so. Ranching was a lifelong passion of his and he continued to help manage the family ranch that he owned with his two brothers in Cokeville.
He was preceded in death by his parents Russel and Donnetta Roberts; brother Boyd; niece Melaine (Last); grandson Wyatt Kalivas; and in-laws Clarence and Bessie Nichollas.
Services will be hosted at a later date. In lieu of flowers, make donations to the Wyoming Heart Association.
