GREEN RIVER -- William "Bill" Dean Olmsted, 71, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at his home in Green River surrounded by family. He was a resident of Green River for more than 35 years and is a former resident of Watervliet, Michigan.
Mr. Olmsted was born on Oct. 12, 1947, in Watervliet, Michigan, the son of William Chauncy Olmsted and Thelma Nadine Bullard.
Bill attended schools in Watervliet and was a 1965 graduate of Watervliet High School.
He served in the U.S. Navy during Vietnam.
Mr. Olmsted worked at Bridger Coal for over 20 years until his retirement in 2010 as a heavy equipment operator.
Bill loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and prospecting. He spent much of his time in the mountains; Bill loved wildlife and tending to his animals. Mr. Olmsted enjoyed football, and most of all he loved spending time with his family and being the best Papa. He was a great dancer and singer. Those who knew him and those who did not were quick to learn that he had no filter which made for a great sense of humor.
Survivors include his sons Billy Olmsted and wife Katie and Tanner Olmsted, all of Green River, and Chad Olmsted of San Diego, California; brother Teddy Olmsted of Green River; grandchildren Natalie Olmsted, Paisley Olmsted, and Carter Trempe; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; and brother James "Jim" Olmsted.
Following cremation, services will be hosted at a later date. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.