ROCK SPRINGS -- William "Bill" McCurtain, 98, of Rock Springs passed away on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Deer Trail Assisted Living. He was a lifetime resident of Rock Springs.
He was born on March 24, 1921, in Rock Springs, the son of Alpha and Mabel (Huston) McCurtain. Bill attended schools in Rock Springs and was a graduate of Rock Springs High School in 1939.
He married Mamie Blakely in Rock Springs on Dec. 7, 1947. She preceded him in death on Sept. 26, 2010.
Bill was a U.S. Army Air Corps veteran of World War II.
He owned and operated McCurtain Motors for 64 years, retiring in October 2004.
His interests included spending time with his family, and he was a talented musician, playing the accordion, organ, bag pipes, and the piano. He loved the outdoors, animals and music. He was a member of the B.P.O. Elks Club, Shriners Club, Fraternal Order of Eagles, American Legion Archie Hay Post No. 24 and a member of the Masonic Lodge.
Survivors include sons Jim McCurtain and wife Deyda and Scott McCurtain and wife Karla, all of Rock Springs; daughters Susie McCurtain Cheese and husband John and Lori McCurtain Grube and husband Paul, all of Rock Springs; grandchildren Jasey McBurnett and husband Matt, Matt McCurtain and wife Emma, Alex McCurtain and fiance Casey Ebert, Shane McCurtain and wife Diana, Greg McCurtain and wife Heidi, Justin Grube and wife Sarah, Sean Grube and wife Anna, and Daulton Grube and Branden Cheese; great-grandchildren Carter McBurnett, Kellen McBurnett, Adalynn McBurnett, Max McCurtain, Brooklyn Grube, Bailey Grube, Bridger Grube, Blakely Grube, Colin McCurtain, Dominic McCurtain, Amari Bertagnolli, Alexis Bybee, Sonny Zeri, Byron Jackson, Divinity McCurtain, Xander McCurtain, Michael McCurtain, and Taylor Egbert; great-great grandchildren Orion Rolich and Brentlee Bybee; and extended family Edgar Arana, Sandra Arana and Edgar Arana "Junior," Dale Blakely and wife Retha, Lila Boles, Patrick Blakely and Bonnie Tate.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Mamie; grandsons Jeff McCurtain and Zachary McCurtain; brothers; Max "Cactus" McCurtain and Alfred McCurtain; and sister Maxine McCurtain.
The family of Bill McCurtain respectfully request that donations in his memory be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, Fairfax Avenue and Virginia Street, Salt Lake City, Utah, 84103 or to the Rock Springs Humane Society, 310 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, WY 82901. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at the Broadway Theater, 618 Broadway St., Rock Springs. Friends may call on Monday from 5-8 p.m. at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk St., Rock Springs, and Tuesday at the Broadway Theater one hour prior to services. Judy McCurtain Likwartz, cousin, will officiate. The family will receive guests at the home of Jim McCurtain on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, and Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. at 1404 James Drive, Rock Springs. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.
