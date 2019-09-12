William Boren

LYMAN — William Lynn Boren, 70, passed away at his home in Lyman on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.
He was born on Sept. 4, 1949, in Vernal, Utah, to Darrell and Freda (Smuin) Boren.
He married Rhonda Barden on Nov. 25, 1972. She preceded him in death on March 7, 2019.
He loves to fish, hunt, and go camping. His greatest joy was his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his children Kevin (Natalie) Boren, Sandy Hartley, Keith Boren, Susan (Delbert) Hansen, and daughter-in-law Sandy Boren; sisters Valaray, Geraldine, Jackie, Linda, Lorainne, Trisha, and Cathy; 17 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his wife Rhonda; parents Darrell and Freda Boren; brother Darrell Jr. Boren; sister Bertha Summers; and great-granddaughter Orayah Maxfield.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in the Lyman Latter-day Saints Stake Center in Urie. Online condolences may be given at crandallfhevanston.com.
