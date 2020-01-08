BILLINGS, Mont. -- William Jacob (Jay) Zumbrennen passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at Advanced Health Care in Billings, Montana.
Jay was born June 24, 1940, in Rock Springs to Bill and Margaret Zumbrennen. He was one of five siblings: Johny, Patricia, David and Terry. Jay graduated from Rock Springs in 1958.
Jay met the love of his life, Sandra (Joey) Huner, in 1959. Together they raised two children, Jolene and Kevin. Jay shared his love of horses and rodeo with his family. They were always at the Fairgrounds or at a rodeo somewhere.
Jay worked many years for LM Olson construction. He was very proud of the projects he helped complete. He would point out schools or hospitals and say “I built that.” Jay sat on many committees and fair boards.
Jay was a proud and active member of Alcoholic Anonymous. He was very involved in local meetings was very proud of the people he sponsored and helped live a life of sobriety.
Jay touched many lives and hearts with his personality. Be it horses, dogs, construction sobriety or just a friend to lean on, Jay was there.
Jay was preceded in death by his parents Bill and Margaret; brothers Johny and David; daughter Jolene; and grandson Zachary.
He is survived siblings Patricia, Terry (Lynn), Joey, and Kevin (Cully); grandchildren Kyle (Rilie), Aisey, Madison and Shepard; son-in-law Mark Lanka; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
