ROCK SPRINGS -- William John Buchanan, 60, passed away Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at his home in Rock Springs. He was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs.
Mr. Buchanan was born on May 4, 1959, in Evanston, the son of Paul A. Buchanan and Pearl Frazier.
He attended schools in Rock Springs and was a 1977 graduate of Rock Springs High School. He attended Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, and earned an associate’s degree in electronic technology.
Survivors include sisters Dawn Buchanan and husband Craig Swierczek and Brenda Bunning and husband Dave, all of Rock Springs; and niece Tess B. Swierczek and husband Andy Petek of Waco, Texas.
Mr. Buchanan was preceded in death by his grandparents; father; and nephew Cade Buchanan Swierczek.
Following cremation, there will be no services at his request. The family respectfully requests that donations in William's memory be made to Rock Springs Animal Control, 850 W. Center St., Rock Spring, WY 82901. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.
