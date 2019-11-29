LARGO, Fla. — William Sheridan “Bill” Harper, 93, passed away Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, after a brief illness.
Mr. Harper was born Oct. 31, 1926, in Chicago, Illinois, and spent his childhood there. He graduated from high school and joined the Army, where he served in the Pacific Theater during World War II. Upon his return, he attended the Missouri School of Mines in Rolla, Missouri, where he received a bachelor of science in chemical engineering.
He married the love of his life, Jane Davis, on June 9, 1956. Together they raised five children. He was a hands-on father who was always there for his children.
He was active in Scouting — earning his Eagle Scout as a teen, serving as a scoutmaster for his sons, and volunteering in other capacities, including running a swim program for local Scouts.
Mr. Harper’s career took him to many different cities. He retired from the Wyoming Church & Dwight plant in March of 1990. Upon retirement, he did volunteer work at the Seminole Library, taught AARP driving courses, played golf, and traveled to over 70 countries with his wife.
He was a Mason and member of the Gulf Beach Lodge in Madeira Beach, where he served as the treasurer for several years.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years Jane; sons Robert Harper of Rock Springs, Jonathan Harper (Laura) of Romeoville, Illinois, and Timothy Harper of Denver, Colorado; daughters Elizabeth Kerwood (Pat) of Pinellas Park, Florida, and Katharine Bogataj (Frank) of Largo; 11 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Anona Methodist Chapel, Indian Rocks Road in Largo.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.