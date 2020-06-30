1971-2020 Robert Wire, 49, of Rock Springs, Wyoming died June 25. Graveside Services and Interment were held Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com
